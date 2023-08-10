Manning River Times
Pirates' forward stocks take a hit

By Mick McDonald
August 11 2023 - 9:00am
Will Clarke won't play again in this year's Group Three Rugby League season after injuring his knee.
OLD Bar Pirates will be without two top forwards, Will Clarke and Isaac 'Tonga' Worboys for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.

