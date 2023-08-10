OLD Bar Pirates will be without two top forwards, Will Clarke and Isaac 'Tonga' Worboys for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.
Both succumbed to knee injuries in successive weeks to leave the club's forward stocks depleted heading into the semi-finals.
"We had a good run with injuries earlier in the year and we knew that would change,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
"But I didn't think it would be this hard.''
However, Henry said it's not all bad news, with five-eighth Zac Butler and centre Shane Nigel both expected back before the playoffs, although neither will play in Sunday's game against Forster-Tuncurry Hawks at Tuncurry.
"They should both be back for the last round against Macleay,'' Henry said.
The Pirates have suffered a further blow with the loss of five-eighth Kurt Lewis, who received a 10 week ban after being sent off in the clash against Port City last week (see story page 23).
Henry said the Pirates just want to get through the last two matches injury-free.
"If we can do that I'm pretty confident about how far we can head in the semi-finals,'' he said.
"We need to put a good score on this weekend to keep our for and against strong.
"Then we can use that as a buffer in case we lose the last round to Macleay.''
Old Bar leads Port City by two points in the race for the minor premiership.
The Pirates boast the best points differential in the competition and if they finish on level terms with Port City after the season-proper they'll still claim the minor premiership and a home major semi.
Old Bar lost a brutal clash against Port City 18-6 last weekend. This was the side's first defeat this year at Old Bar. Worboys was assisted from the field early in the first half after injuring his knee.
"Both sides ripped into each other but that's the sort of footy we'll play in the semi-finals,'' Henry said.
"We made too many errors and a lack of discipline cost us a fair bit. We need to rectify that.''
Henry believes there is some doubt over at least two of Port City's tries.
"A few calls didn't go our way and we only had 12 players for the second half,'' he said.
"We were down 18-0 at one stage and only lost 18-6, so I was really happy with the way we reacted.''
This will be last time the Hawks play at home this season.
The Hawks are one point ahead of last placed Wauchope and meet the Blues in the final competition round at Wauchope next weekend.
Forster's women's league tag side has moved to second place on the competition ladder and will be the club's only representative in this year's semi-finals. They play competition leaders Port City on Sunday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
