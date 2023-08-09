Manning River Times
Former William Tyrrell suspect Bill Spedding to keep compensation

By Miklos Bolza
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:40am
Appeal judges have approved Bill Spedding's $1.5 million compensation. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
A man maliciously pursued by police as a suspect in the disappearance of William Tyrrell from Kendall in 2014, will be paid $1.5 million after a failed appeal by the State of NSW.

