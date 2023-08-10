THE Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup day has realised nearly $180,000 for the Manning Valley Branch of Can Assist since it started nine years ago.
Tomorrow the Bridge family hope to crack the $200,000 milestone at the 10th anniversary day at the Jack Neal Oval in conjunction with the Taree City vs Wingham Group Three Rugby League game.
The daughter of Gary and Tanya Bridge of Taree, Kristy Lea lost her battle against a rare form of cancer in 2012, aged 27. The first Challenge Cup kicked off the following year and it's now a major event on the area's sporting and social calendars. Gary, a Group Three Hall of Famer, and Tanya have both had a lengthy association with the Bulls.
"We're hoping to get to $200,000 this weekend,'' Gary said.
"There's been a lot of talk about the day and there's a lot riding on the result of the first grade game - it could decide what side's in the semi-finals.''
The day transcends football and always draws a bumper crowd to the Neal Oval, regardless of how the Tigers or Bulls are positioned. Taree City go into tomorrow's game in fourth spot, with Wingham equal fifth, so it's a vital match for both.
Gary admits that he's surprised the day's profile hasn't waned.
"I think because it's a local derby with the football. And all the money we raise for Can Assist stays local,'' he said.
"People know the money they're spending is going to support someone from this district who needs help. Usually money from these events goes to paying staff. That doesn't happen with Can Assist, no one gets paid.''
Gary and Tanya first became aware of Can Assist when they were constantly travelling to Sydney with Kristy Lea while she was being treated.
"We didn't need any help, but we realised how much work they do for the community,'' Gary said.
"So that's why we wanted to include them in the day for our daughter.''
The Bulls have only won the game once, in 2017, when Gary and Tanya's son, Todd was named player of the match and Gary was the coach. Kristy Lea's cousins, Tim and Matt Bridge will both be playing tomorrow for Wingham.
There'll be an early start with junior matches underway tomorrow morning before league tag kicks off at 11am. There'll be an auction at 2.30 before the first grade starts at 3pm.
"It'll be a big day and hopefully we'll raise some more money for Can Assist,'' Gary said.
"And hopefully the Bulls get a win.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
