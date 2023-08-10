Manning River Times
Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup between Taree City and Wingham

By Mick McDonald
August 11 2023 - 4:30am
Gary and Tanya Bridge's grandchildren, Aloka and Loxley Bridge, with the Kristy Lea Bridge Cup that Wingham and Taree City will play for tomorrow.
THE Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup day has realised nearly $180,000 for the Manning Valley Branch of Can Assist since it started nine years ago.

