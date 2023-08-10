Manning River Times
Eva De Bono named in NSW primary schools netball side

By Mick McDonald
August 11 2023 - 4:00am
Eva De Bono from Old Bar has been named in the NSW primary schools team to play in the national championships in Perth in September.
Eva De Bono from Old Bar has been named in the NSW primary schools team to play in the national championships in Perth in September.

NETBALLER Eva De Bono from Old Bar has been named in the NSW Primary Schools side to contest the Australian championships in Perth.

