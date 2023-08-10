NETBALLER Eva De Bono from Old Bar has been named in the NSW Primary Schools side to contest the Australian championships in Perth.
Eva was named in the team following the three day NSW championships played recently in Port Macquarie. She was co-captain of the Hunter squad that went through the event undefeated to be the state champion.
Eva is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
She now heads to Perth for the nationals on September 9.
Eva thought she played pretty well at the state titles but said she was 'really surprised' to make the team for the nationals.
She's now 'definitely' looking forward to the opportunity to represent NSW against the best players of her age in Australia.
She played centre for NSW and hopes that's the role she'll have for the nationals, where NSW would be among the favourites for overall honours.
Eva made the Hunter team following selection trials while representing Manning region.
Originally from the Central Coast, Eva started playing netball when she was six. She then moved to Old Bar and played with that club in the Manning competition.
However, Manning didn't field at team in the under 12s division at this year's state junior championships, so Eva relocated to the Great Lakes Association.
Making new friends and playing hard- Eva De Bono explains why she like netball
She represented Great Lakes at the state division three played at Liverpool earlier this year, where the side performed credible against strong opposition.
Eva plays with the Forster club and her team is currently second in the under 12s.
"Making new friends and playing hard,'' Eva replied when asked what she likes about netball.
"I just love the game.''
She's a devoted Sydney Swifts supporter in Super Netball and watches the team on television whenever she gets the opportunity.
Maddy Proud is her favourite player. Playing with the Swifts in Eva's long term ambition.
However, she doesn't limit herself strictly to netball. Eva plays league tag with the Old Bar Pirates in the Group Three under 12 competition, with the side meeting Forster-Tuncurry in the tier 2 semi-finals this afternoon at Taree Recreation Ground.
Eva also plays touch football in the Taree junior competition and has represented at regional level.
A middle, Eva has also represented Hunter at the state primary schools touch championships.;
But while she enjoys both league tag and touch, Eva says netball is definitely number one.
