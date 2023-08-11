WITH two games remaining in the Group Three Rugby League competition-proper Taree City could finish as high as third, or miss the final five altogether.
The Bulls meet Wingham in the Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup on Saturday at the Jack Neal Oval before tackling Port Macquarie in the last round at Port Macquarie. A win against the Tigers would guarantee the Bulls a place in the final five.
Taree's currently outright fourth, a point clear of Port Macquarie and Wingham and three shy of Macleay Mustangs.
Should the Mustangs lose both the remaining games (against Port Sharks and Old Bar) and the Bulls win their matches, Taree could climb to third. But if Taree doesn't win another game their finals hopes would be dashed.
Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard said the Bulls should be close to full strength for Saturday's game. Hazard has recovered from surgery to his lip and made it through last weekend's 34-12 win over Wauchope at Wauchope. Props Matt Taupe (shoulder) and Josh Northam (calf) also played minutes against the Blues and should be right for Saturday.
"This is the first time we've got everyone back and we're ready to roll,'' Hazard said.
He's fully aware of the significance of the game to the club, with the Bridge family having a long association with the Bulls. He also knows Taree has a lean record, having only won the cup once since its inception in 2013.
"It's a massive game for us, not only for the occasion but for our standing on the ladder. We get a win this week we're pretty safe for the finals,'' Hazard said.
Hazard said at this stage the Bulls can control their destiny as far as securing a finals berth for the first time since 2017.
"We don't want to be waiting on the results of other games in the final week to see if we're going to make it,'' he said.
Hazard knows the Tigers are also desperate to win to keep their season alive.
"I'm expecting them to come out flying,'' he said.
If we make finals then that's great. But if we let it slip then I'll put the season down as a disappointment- Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard
"They'll have a lot of confidence because they've only lost one of these games since it started.''
Hazard is in his first year as captain-coach with the Bulls, returning home after stints with NRL clubs and the Queensland Cup.
The Bulls haven't played finals football since 2017 so whatever happens in the next fortnight, this has still been their best season since that year. They've won more matches this year than combined in 2019/21 and 22 (there was no competition in 2020).
However, Hazard said he isn't interested in finishing an honourable sixth place.
"I'm very happy with where we sit at the moment, but we're still a chance of missing the five,'' he said.
"We've done all the hard work. Now we don't want to fall short.
"If we make finals then that's great. But if we let it slip then I'll put the season down as a disappointment.
"We have to finish the job and make it a successful year.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
