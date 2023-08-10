Manning River Times
Old Bar Squash Centre venue for Frost Shield

By Staff Reporters
August 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Old Bar Squash Centre will host the Frost Shield this weekend.
OLD Bar Squash will host the Roy Frost Shield Competition for the first time this weekend.

