OLD Bar Squash will host the Roy Frost Shield Competition for the first time this weekend.
Matches will start on Friday and continue to Sunday, with each each competitor playing five games over three days.
It is 55 years since Roy Frost, a player from The Entrance, introduced a competition for club players from both country and city clubs.
Four teams, Olympic Parramatta, Tamworth, The Entrance and Mayfield Newcastle, formed the original competition with 12 players in each team - eight men and four women. Because of its popularity it grew to include two more teams and gradually changes were made and more teams added Taree, Muswellbrook, Central Coast, Belmont, Port Macquarie. The competition is played twice a year at selected venues.
The shield was played on a semi-regular basis here when the Taree Squash Centre was operating in Muldoon Street. However, that has been out of business for more than 20 years.
