State member, Tanya Thompson has appealed to residents to sign a petition urging the NSW Government to retain the NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card.
The travel card was introduced on a two-year trial basis in 2019 before it was extended by another two years.
It provided eligible seniors living in regional, rural and remote areas of the state with a $250 prepaid card to help ease the cost of travel.
Seniors could use the card at certain retailers to pay for pre-booked NSW TrainLink regional trains and coaches, fuel and taxis.
The trial was suspended in early July.
On Saturday, August 5 the government announced it had come to an arrangement with United service stations offering seniors a four cent/litre discount on fuel.
"Labor's announcement on Saturday is a weak attempt to compensate eligible seniors, and the most genuine sign so far that it plans on cutting the Regional Seniors Travel Card in September's Budget," Mrs Thompson said.
"This plan makes it impossible for seniors living in our region to save as much as they do with our card.
"We only have two United service stations in the Myall Lakes, at Taree and Bulahdelah.
"If you can access either of those, then you'll need to put an unrealistic amount of petrol into your car in order to save as much money."
Labor's announcement on Saturday is a weak attempt to compensate eligible seniors, and the most genuine sign so far that it plans on cutting the Regional Seniors Travel Card in September's Budget.- Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson
NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders called the announcement 'laughable' and added seniors can't make the same savings under Labor's plan as they do under the Coalition's travel card.
"An eligible senior with a vehicle that has a 60-litre fuel tank would save $2.40 each time they fill it from empty, and would need to do that 105 times a year in order to save more than the $250 they do with our Regional Seniors Travel Card. That's basically twice a week," Mr Saunders said.
"For Labor to pass this off as a genuine cost-of-living measure for seniors is laughable. They should keep the Regional Seniors Travel Card because it was a good program that made a meaningful difference to the lives of elderly residents in our regional communities."
To sign the petition, people are urged to visit the website www.savethetravelcard.com.au and follow the prompts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.