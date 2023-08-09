A 50 year reunion of a team that caused one of the biggest grand final upsets in Group Three Rugby League under 18 history will be held this weekend.
Taree Old Bar went into the 1973 decider against Wauchope much-the-underdog. The Lifesavers had finished last in 1972 and had a rookie coach, Garry 'Bull' White in charge. White, a front rower, mixed duties playing with the club's first grade side and coaching the junior team.
Wauchope, boasting players the calibre of Ian Schubert and Robert 'Rocky' Laurie, and the perennially strong Taree United dominated the competition-proper. Old Bar won the minor semi-final to move through to the final, where they surprised by beating United in the final, the game going into extra time.
However, few gave them much hope of downing the Blues come grand final day.
The Lifesavers had other ideas. Neither side managed to score a try. Old Bar, via three penalty goals to captain and five-eighth Glen Barlin, held on to win 6-4. Their defence stayed firm in the dying minutes as Wauchope pounded their line.
Old Bar's first grade side, captain-coached by former Newtown star Bob Carnegie, was in the grand final that day as well. This was also a tight affair, but bitter rivals Taree United, captain-coached by Kevin Hardy, prevailed 8-3.
The under 18 players celebrate long and loud that night at the Royal Hotel and for a few days after.
Second rowers, Tony 'Chook' Norling and Peter 'Oscar' Ramsay, represented North Coast under 18s that year.
Others, including Glen Barlin, Wayne Betts, Andrew 'Bucky' Holden, Greg Range, Steve Range, Ron 'Skip' Bell and Steve Minns, went onto play first grade with Old Bar and other clubs in the years that followed. Bell scored two tries in the 1978 grand final when Old Bar beat United to end a 32 year first grade premiership drought.
This weekend's under 18 reunion will be held at Club Old Bar and any former players, regardless of the era, are welcome to come and talk old times.
