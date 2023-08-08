Manning River Times
Chatham High School gifted $10,000 worth of books

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
A generous donation of $10,000 worth of books from Dymocks Children's Charities is promoting the love of reading for students at Chatham High School.

