A generous donation of $10,000 worth of books from Dymocks Children's Charities is promoting the love of reading for students at Chatham High School.
On Tuesday, August 8, students got to taste the 500 new books with a Book Tasting event in the school library.
Students visited the library to sample the wide range of books from platters to choose their next read for their English class.
"Today our students dined on new books and enjoyed book trailer screenings between each tasting from the book platters," said teacher librarian, Susan Schneider.
The focus of Dymocks Children's Charities is to reignite reading programs in schools and Chatham High has been fortunate to partner with the charity to bring in a great selection for early high school students.
"These books are read every day in English class and some are class sets of the latest novels to use for novel study in class," Mrs Schneider said.
"Chatham High School promotes reading and has a focus on reading in junior high. This is an exciting boost to students and teachers by having the latest titles for our reading programs."
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.