GROUP Three Junior Rugby League enjoyed an increase in team numbers for the under six competition this year.
Group Three Junior League president Warren Blissett said the ruling has enabled the youngsters to ease their way into rugby league.
"They can practise tacking at training before they get into the rough and tumble,'' he said.
The junior league season is starting to wind down, with semi-finals of the competitive grades starting on Friday night at Taree Recreation Ground with girls' league tag.
A mini league gala day for under sixes to nines was played at Taree Recreation Ground last Sunday. A gala for under 10s was planned for Laurieton, but was washed out when a storm hit the area.
Mr Blissett said it has been a hectic season with another increase in numbers.
"Our retention rate is good and our numbers are up,'' he said.
He said for the first time girls will play a full season of tackle in the under 13, 15 and 17 age divisions.
Semi-finals of the girls' grades will run in conjunction with the mod grade (under 11s and 12s), starting on Saturday at Old Bar.
"The girls have enjoyed the full 12 week season,'' Mr Blissett said.
"And our (girls) league tag numbers have remained constant - I thought we might have seen a bit of a dip because of tackle, but that hasn't been the case.''
Mr Blissett concedes retaining boys in the under 15s and 16 grades remains a problem - and it isn't limited to rugby league.
However, he is excited at the high quality of the under 15 and 16 competitions and said this augers well for North Coast under 16 and 18 teams involved in the NSW Rugby League Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup squads.
The season will conclude with grand finals on September 1, 2 and 3.
League tag will be at Lake Cathie on the Friday night, mod league/girl's tackle will be at the Jack Neal Oval (Taree) on the Saturday while the 13s to 16s will be played at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium on the Sunday.
