FORD Mustang Mach-E is coming to Australia in Q4, with pricing starting at $79,990 MSRP1
Reservations being taken now at www.ford.com.au, and at authorised Ford EV Dealers
The Mustang Mach-E joins an increasingly electrified Ford Australia line-up, with at least five vehicles by the end of 2024
The all-electric Mustang Mach-E - the first production Ford ever developed from the ground up to deliver pure-electric, zero-emission driving - is arriving for customers in Australia from Q4 2023.
Is the Mustang E an indication of Ford's long term aim to go electric? Possibly it may well be the thoughts of Ford executives.
Exciting times ahead. Nice looking car but a shame it doesn't look like a Mustang. The previous V8s looked great and had the Mustang look. The Mustang E has lost that retro look
