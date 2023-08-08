A fortnight-long party kicked off at Wingham Library on Monday, August 7.
The celebrations serve a dual purpose - honouring the 116th birthday of the old School of Arts building the library calls home, and the re-opening the library after extensive renovations.
Monday's event was the official re-opening ceremony, with speeches and ribbon-cutting accompanied by musical entertainment by Hudson Rose and morning tea provided for all who attended.
"We were very happy with the turnout and it was a good community celebration to mark the 116th birthday," MidCoast Council manager libraries and community services, Alex Mills said.
The official re-opening marks the end of eight months of renovations to the building, which included an extension to the lower floor, and a full renovation of the upper floor to make it accessible for use by the public, including a lift.
Mr Mills said the work took as long as it did because of the scope of the works and the building being heritage listed.
"And there's always wonderful surprises," Mr Mills laughed.
While cleaning of the outside of the building was taking place, strong winds blew paint flakes into the grounds of the adjoining Wingham Brush Public School. The paint was found to contain low levels of lead.
With that hiccup resolved, renovations continued and the building now looks brand new.
The celebrations continue through a full fortnight with various free activities at Wingham Library.
Bookings are essential for most of the events. For more information and to book, go to library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.