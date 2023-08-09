Run for the Voice: Pat Farmer to make a pit stop in Taree

For four months, ultramarathon runner and former federal MP Pat Farmer AM has been on the road, clocking up kilometres, pounding the pavement.
Pat is running up to 80 kilometres a day for his Run for the Voice campaign, raising awareness for the Voice to Parliament referendum. He began his epic marathon at Hobart and is on target to complete his run at Uluru, a total of around 14,400 kms, in October.
Along the way, Pat will be passing through Bulahdelah, Forster and Taree, with a community welcome planned on Wednesday, August 16 at 8am on the grounds of community radio station 2BOB radio, corner of Wynter and Macquarie Streets, Taree.
This important moment in Australian history is the second time Pat has been motivated to devote time and energy to running around the country.
"The first time was to commemorate the centenary of Australia's federation and how much our nation had matured and what we had achieved in that hundred years," Pat said.
"I strongly believe a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament is another important milestone for our history, progress and national identity.
"A successful referendum will be crucial to help close the gap in life outcomes that exist between Indigenous Australians and the rest of the Australian population.
"I'm keen to meet and talk about the Yes campaign and upcoming referendum with as many people as possible.
Local supporters, the Lyne for YES community group, are inviting people to come along to the Taree event and have a cuppa and a chat before hearing from Pat on what the journey has been like so far and why he is a 'Yes' voter.
There will also be information available on the day about the 'Yes' campaign.
If anyone is interested in running a few kilometres along the route with Pat they can sign up by going to www.runforthevoice.com.
For more information about Lyne for Yes go to action.yes23.com.au/lyne_for_yes.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
