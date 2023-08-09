Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Run for the Voice: Pat Farmer to make a pit stop in Taree

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ultramarathon runner and former federal MP Pat Farmer on the road for his Run for the Voice campaign. Picture supplied.
Ultramarathon runner and former federal MP Pat Farmer on the road for his Run for the Voice campaign. Picture supplied.

For four months, ultramarathon runner and former federal MP Pat Farmer AM has been on the road, clocking up kilometres, pounding the pavement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.