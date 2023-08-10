John and I caught up with Fran Hurndall, "Chick with a Ball', who is currently completing a 1000 kilometre run over 32 days from the Gold Coast to Sydney dribbling a soccer ball, on Monday morning, near the Valley Fair as she took a rest break along with her support crew, Natalie Gidas.
We heard about Fran whilst listening to Australia All Over on Sunday as we were returning from our weekend visit to the family in Queensland.
Fran, who is 31 years of age, is raising funds for awareness of Women in Sport in Australia. I happened to spot her near the old Taree City Bowling Club and we looked for her as we went back down town.
Fran and Natalie were heading for Tuncurry-Forster once they left Taree. She is on schedule to complete her goal in the time set.
We wished Fran all the best and gave a donation towards her efforts, as she hopes to raise in the vicinity of $10,000 for her goal.
Farewell to Tom Carson
Rev Brian Ford conducted the service celebrating the life of the late Thomas "Tom" Alexander Carson, who passed away on July 25 just 24 days after reaching his 80th birthday, at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 3.
Tom was a member of the Manning Cruisers Car Club and many of his fellow members formed a guard of honour as his casket was brought into the chapel and later as mourners left the chapel for the wake in the Tea Rooms. Many of the Car Club members had driven their "pride and joy" vehicles which lined up in the car park and were much admired by those in attendance. Friend Casey Ballard, along with Tom's sister, delivered eulogies during the service. Rest in peace, Tom.
School news
The open day held at Tinonee Public School last Wednesday to celebrate 175 years of public education in NSW went off very well with a number of family members and friends attending the school.
Tinonee Historical Society had loaned a number of items from school days past. These were set up at the entrance to the Multi Purpose Hall and brought back many memories to the older folk. Included was a combination desk and seat from the 1940s, school text books, school magazine and even a replica of a C1940s sports tunic.
Unfortunately I wasn't able to stay for the assembly but the students and staff are to be congratulated on an excellent day.
Normie Rowe concert
I managed to win myself a double pass to attend The Two of Us concert starring Normie Rowe and Denise Drysdale at Club Taree on Saturday evening and we were joined by friends Peter and Cheryl Forbes. There was a good crowd of folk around our ages and all had a great time. The songs brought back many memories of our youth and some of us even remembered the words as we were invited to sing along with Normie and his backing group The Playboys.
Farewell Judith Cameron
St Matthew's Anglican Church Wingham was packed with family and friends who came together to say a final goodbye to the late Judith Ann Cameron (formerly Abbot nee Mallam) last Friday, August 4at the service conducted by Rev Brian Ford.
The eulogy and family sharing of memories were delivered by husband Lex and Judith's sons David and Roger Abbott. This was followed by the hymn Fold in Your Heart Your Sister and Your Brother lead by her grandchildren Amelia and Ricky Di Campli. Bible readings were read by long time friend Norieda Fotheringham and son in law Paul Di Campli. The internment took place at the Wingham Cemetery where Danny Boy was played on violin by son David and Irish Blessing played by Ricky on guitar.
Wingham Guild ladies provided refreshments in the church's Fellowship Hall for mourners after the service.
