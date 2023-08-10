Tom was a member of the Manning Cruisers Car Club and many of his fellow members formed a guard of honour as his casket was brought into the chapel and later as mourners left the chapel for the wake in the Tea Rooms. Many of the Car Club members had driven their "pride and joy" vehicles which lined up in the car park and were much admired by those in attendance. Friend Casey Ballard, along with Tom's sister, delivered eulogies during the service. Rest in peace, Tom.