Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
August 10 2023 - 10:30am
Pam Muxlow and "Chick with a Ball" Fran Hurndall in Taree. Picture by Pam Muxlow.
John and I caught up with Fran Hurndall, "Chick with a Ball', who is currently completing a 1000 kilometre run over 32 days from the Gold Coast to Sydney dribbling a soccer ball, on Monday morning, near the Valley Fair as she took a rest break along with her support crew, Natalie Gidas.

