The cost of graffiti is beginning to make a huge financial impact on the Mid-Coast region.
In the last financial year ratepayers have had to fork out more than $70,000 to keep on top of the unnecessary defacement of council owned facilities.
The vandalism is region wide with the most common targets being toilet blocks, parks and seating and even signs.
MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said ratepayers should be angry at the recently released figure.
"It's our ratepayers that are paying for this," Mr De Szell said.
"It's not fair on them and they have a right to be angry," he said.
We are asking all residents to take a stand against this behaviour.- MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell
"It's clear that there is a very big problem with graffiti.
"We are asking all residents to take a stand against this behaviour.
"That is a lot of money that could be better directed elsewhere benefiting the communities."
Mr De Szell said not only did it impact ratepayers directly, but it also had an indirect consequence on the local economy.
"It comes back to being proud of the community we live in," he said.
"We are a tourist destination and there are some absolutely wonderful spots within our local government area.
"We don't want to see the area brought down by graffiti which also has the potential to impact visitor numbers affecting the local economy."
Helping to combat the increased graffiti activity is long-time council volunteer, Ted Bickford, who is affectionately known as the Graffiti Buster.
He spends much of his free time responding to graffiti call outs and educating youth in the Great Lakes area.
"I've noticed there has been an increase in graffiti and call outs since COVID," Ted said.
"I have been doing this for years and I have built a great repour with all the kids in the area," he said.
"I've worked really hard along with council to help keep graffiti to a minimum.
"The important message I spread to everyone is about being proud of your community."
Ted said it was important to act on graffiti as soon as it popped up.
Residents can contact Ted the Graffiti Buster on 0408 440 309 and while based in the Great Lakes area Ted travels throughout the Mid-Coast region.
You can also report graffiti by going to council's website and follow the prompts.
