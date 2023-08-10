MidCoast councillors have agreed with a recommendation not to give development (DA) consent for the inclusion of a bottle shop in the Charlotte Bay FoodWorks Supermarket.
Council's senior development planner, Craig Wilkinson listed six reasons against the DA, saying the site was not suitable for a bottle shop.
The bottle shop refusal is a second since the supermarket was approved in 2017.
Located on The Lakes Way, the site also includes a service station and cafe.
While many of the 32 objectors who wrote to council cited limited car parking spaces, council also was concerned with potential environmental impacts on nearby Wallis Creek.
Of the 59 submissions received by council, 23 were in support, while two were either blank, unclear or invalid.
This application planned to alter part of the approved supermarket to establish a bottle shop, which would have included installing internal walls, a cold room, and cashier area.
The proposed alterations to create the bottle shop were internal only, with the overall external appearance of the building remaining unchanged.
A traffic and parking impact assessment undertaken by Traffic and Safety Solutions, Hazelbrook on behalf of the supermarket determined there was no evidence the inclusion of a liquor store would increase traffic at the site.
Other existing retail outlets that sell liquor are some distance away from this site and it would be unlikely that the site would attract additional customers purely for the purpose of purchasing alcohol.- Navin Prasad
The author, Navin Prasad said it was important to note the location of the site in relation to other sites in the area which also sold liquor.
"Other existing retail outlets that sell liquor are some distance away from this site and it would be unlikely that the site would attract additional customers purely for the purpose of purchasing alcohol," he said.
"This is further supported by the increase in fuel prices where the cost of the trip would negate any savings."
The existing approved supermarket provides 17 car parking spaces which exceeds the requirement of the DCP (development control plan), Mr Prasad said.
As a regular visitor to this site it is presently used for petrol fill ups and take away, an objector wrote.
"It is often very busy and there is limited parking at the site.
"Expansion to include a bottle shop here would bring more cars and is likely to cause even further congestion."
Another wrote: "There is a big parking issue at this site, the congestion is already very hard, especially during holidays and weekends.
"Trying to get fuel is already an issue with the parking in front of FoodWorks coming and going and people parking on the other side of the road making it difficult to turn around.
"To add extra traffic with another business would cause more pressure which this site cannot handle."
Writing in favour of the development a local said: "I would think it can only make shopping easier to be able to buy one's alcoholic drinks from the same place as you get your groceries, just as you can from FoodWorks at Hallidays Point."
"This site is already a parking and traffic mess. Council knew it back in 2018 when it refused the first bottle shop application. Nothing has changed at the site."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
