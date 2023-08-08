Manning River Times
Company of Voices to debut philanthropic gift at concert in Tuncurry

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Company of Voices' founder and director Leigh Vaughan with donor of the digital grand piano, Steven Gill. Picture supplied
Company of Voices, Great Lakes' premier vocal ensemble, is the recipient of an extraordinary philanthropic gift - a digital grand piano.

