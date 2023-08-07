Manning River Times
Lewis grabs an intercept to seal Wingham's win over Sharks

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Shannon Martin was outstanding for Wingham in the 19-12 win over Port Macquarie.
AN intercept try to winger Fletcher Lewis just before fulltime sealed Wingham's important 19-12 win over Port Macquarie in the Group Three Rugby League match at Port Macquarie.

