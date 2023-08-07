Lewis grabs an intercept to seal Wingham's win over Sharks

AN intercept try to winger Fletcher Lewis just before fulltime sealed Wingham's important 19-12 win over Port Macquarie in the Group Three Rugby League match at Port Macquarie.
The Tigers were clinging to a 13-12 advantage - courtesy of a Lewis field goal just beforehand - when he snatched the intercept. Wingham has now moved level with Port Sharks on the competition ladder in equal fifth place, a point shy of Taree City.
Wingham plays Taree on Saturday at the Jack Neal Oval, while Port Sharks meet third placed Macleay Valley.
Port played the majority of the game with 12 players after centre Ratu Vasuturaga was sent off midway through the first half. Despite this the teams trooped off at the break level on 12-12 after Joel Antilla and Mitchell Smith scored for the Sharks while Nash Atkins and Tim Bridge crossed for the Tigers.
Lewis kicked two conversions for Wingham while Corey Lewis landed two goals for the Sharks.
Injured Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins admitted that the loss of Vasuturaga was telling as he has been in great form for the Sharks. However, he said his players showed plenty of spirit. Due to injuries the Tigers only had 12 fresh players for first grade, with the others having to fill-in the minor grades to make up the numbers.
"Kyle Marron played a full game of under 18s and then played on the wing in first grade,'' Collins said.
Wingham lock Shannon Martin was the best player on the field, closely followed by prop Jackson Mullen.
Collins confirmed his broken hand will keep him out at least one more week.
"I was hoping to play against the Bulls, but I'm no chance,'' he said.
Second rower Nathan Campbell, who has played just five minutes this season, is a 50/50 hope for Saturday. Campbell is battling a nagging Achilles injury sustained in the off-season.
"We just have to keep winning if we want to play in the semi-finals,'' Collins said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
