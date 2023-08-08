TAREE Wildcats scored an upset 2-1 win over Pacific Palms Blue in the Football Mid North Coast Southern under 12 clash at Omaru Park.
Despite the defeat Palms remain in fourth place on the competition ladder. Taree sits seventh and will have to string together some wins if they hope to play in the finals series.
Gloucester Scorpions remain on top of the ladder after 14 games and are undefeated.
The Scorpions have 42 points and are clear of Great Lakes United on 36.
These two sides have broken away from the pack, with Hallidays Point (26), Palms Blue (22) and Old Bar (20) in pursuit.
A total of 10 sides play in the under 12 competition.
