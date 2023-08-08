Manning River Times
Taree Wildcats defeat Pacific Palms Blue - Photos

By Mick McDonald
August 8 2023 - 4:30pm
TAREE Wildcats scored an upset 2-1 win over Pacific Palms Blue in the Football Mid North Coast Southern under 12 clash at Omaru Park.

