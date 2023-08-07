AN understrength Manning Ratz claimed the Charlie Crook Shield with a 53-3 demolition of Old Bar Clams in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union match at Old Bar.
The Ratz went into the game without five regulars and only had two players on the bench. However, with Blake Howard and Dave Rees causing havoc in the forwards the Ratz ended up comfortable winners.
"We were without some players, but we still had a strong starting side,'' Ratz captain-coach Dave Rees said.
"It was a good performance, everyone went really well.''
Inside centre Justin Berry was outstanding for the winners, scoring a try and having a hand in several others. Winger Luke Bartlett finished with three tries in a polished performance.
Hooker Steve Taylor continued his strong for of this season with another big game.
The loss ended whatever hope the Clams had of making the finals this season.
Anthony Shultz, Junior Havea, Chris Bron and Latu Heleta tried hard for the Clams.
The Ratz head to Wauchope on Saturday for the last competition round before going there again the following Saturday for the major semi-final.
"We might rest a couple of players this week to make sure we're at strength for the major semi,'' Rees said.
Old Bar plays Forster at Tuncurry on Saturday in what will be their last game for 2023. Despite missing the playoffs the Clams have enjoyed the club's most successful season in a decade.
