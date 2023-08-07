Manning River Times
Ratz run rampage over Old Bar Clams

By Mick McDonald
August 7 2023 - 2:00pm
AN understrength Manning Ratz claimed the Charlie Crook Shield with a 53-3 demolition of Old Bar Clams in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union match at Old Bar.

