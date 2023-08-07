Ellenborough Falls stairway to close for renovations

A section of one of the premier natural tourist attractions on the Mid Coast will be closed off to the public for eight weeks while renovation work is undertaken on the site of Ellenborough Falls.
There will be no access to the lower part of Ellenborough Falls with the walkway closed between August 21 and October 16 while crews perform maintenance work.
Access to the upper falls will remain open.
The scope of works being undertaken includes the installation of a number of handrails, mid-rails and the replacement of deteriorated decking with non-slip material.
At 200 metres, Ellenborough Falls is the tallest single drop waterfall in NSW and amongst the tallest in the southern hemisphere.
For everyone's safety it is important to take notice of signage in the area while the work is being conducted, MidCoast Council manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said.
"The proposed work will bring the area up to standard for the popular tourist destination that it is.
"We ask that visitors to the area understand that this work needs to be undertaken and to take notice of any closure signs during this time," Ms Hatton said.
These improvement works are thanks to a grant from the Australian government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund.
