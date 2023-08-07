Manning River Times
Ellenborough Falls stairway to close for renovations

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 11:57am
Lower part of the Ellenborough Falls staircase. Picture supplied.
A section of one of the premier natural tourist attractions on the Mid Coast will be closed off to the public for eight weeks while renovation work is undertaken on the site of Ellenborough Falls.

