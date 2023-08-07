After widespread community consultation spanning the last six months, MidCoast Council has adopted its first economic development strategy.
Mayor, Claire Pontin says the new strategy will help to drive local economic growth, a key to improving the future for local communities.
"I value the strong partnership with our local business chambers and the work of the economic development strategy reference group over the past year," Cr Pontin said.
I value the strong partnership with our local business chambers and the work of the economic development strategy reference group over the past year.- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
"The adopted strategy is robust because of this partnership and I'm confident it will contribute to improved outcomes for the Mid Coast economy," she said.
The strategy is based on the objectives of 'attract' and 'grow' and includes proposed actions to achieve these aims.
They centre around workers and professions, investment, businesses, residents, visitors and events.
These listed actions are a joint responsibility with local business and industry and will rely heavily on attracting external funding.
Each year, council will identify projects for delivery in the following financial year that will be included in the annual operational plan and budget.
For the 2023-24 year 20 economic development projects are included in the operational plan for delivery.
"Our action plan for the coming year to deliver on the Economic Development Strategy, includes activity across a broad range of areas to support the stimulation of our local economy."
These major activities include:
"A plan such as this is a critical tool that local government uses to help drive local economic growth," Cr Pontin said.
Funding for thing year's projects are jointly provides by MidCoast Council and the state government.
For more information, and to view the adopted strategy, head to the website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.