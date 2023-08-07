TAREE could lock in a Group Three Rugby League semi-final spot by defeating Wingham in Saturday's Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup game at the Jack Neal Oval.
The Bulls fought hard to down a determined Wauchope side 34-12 last Saturday. Wingham's defeat of Port Macquarie has the Bulls in outright fourth spot with two games remaining. The Bulls play Wingham and then Port Sharks - both top five contenders in the next fortnight.
"I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but if we beat Wingham and Macleay beats Port we'll be three clear of them both going into the last game and we'd get a home semi-final,'' Taree City president Nigel Wallis said.
The Bulls haven't played semi-final football since 2017.
However, Taree didn't have it all their own way against Wauchope. A spate of handling errors in the opening 20 minutes saw Wauchope run in two tries before the Bulls consolidated.
Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard returned for the match after recovering from surgery to his lip. His brother, Ash, was another on the comeback trail from injury and he made it through the 80 minutes.
Props Matt Taupe (shoulder) and Josh Northam (calf) also spent time on the field.
Wallis said energetic utility player Shane Morcombe was again outstanding for the Bulls while Will Gee, Jacob Humphreys and Trae Clark were all strong.
He added that the Bulls hope to be close to full strength for Saturday's match, which is the club's annual fund raiser for Can Assist.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.