Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree City accounts for Wauchope in Group 3 Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centre Trae Clark was strong for Taree City in the 34-12 win over Wauchope in Group Three Rugby League.
Centre Trae Clark was strong for Taree City in the 34-12 win over Wauchope in Group Three Rugby League.

TAREE could lock in a Group Three Rugby League semi-final spot by defeating Wingham in Saturday's Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup game at the Jack Neal Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.