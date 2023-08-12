Taree Probus Club members are much better informed following our most interesting guest speakers.
Dr Ian Brown, from Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF) spoke on the successes in finding a cure for cancer. Public donations, philanthropic and family bequeaths fund the foundation's grants to universities and research.
Such funding led to in 1999 a $1 million grant to develop a vaccine for cervical cancer, HPV progress, full body scans revolutionising the early detection of melanoma, imaging techniques, liquid biopsies, and volatile compounds in the breath.
The funding also helped developed a Proteomic Lab (PROCAN), a 'library' to check against 20,000 samples in a database. It is hoped to have 70,000 samples in the next seven years, with access in Port Macquarie.
With one in three Australians diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, there are two others affected. ACRF has 83 groundbreaking programs, funding to 34 institutions with bright minds guiding their funding.
Cancer has been around for 700 million years, with billions of cells each cell multiply individually in a healthy body. Cancer is a generic term for a large group of diseases, where abnormal cells divide.
Dr Brown had various graphs indicating that lung cancer is the most serious. Prostate cancer showed 14.3 per cent have lifetime risks,145,000 new cases are diagnosed each year, and 3500 died.
Breast cancer featured prominently in these graphs. Many questions were asked by members.
Dr Brown was introduced by Jim Stacey and thanked by Kelvin Dagg for his informative contribution to the days meeting.
Member Barry Ellis was presented with his "OBE" having reached age 80, congratulations Barry.
Members were next given a very interesting talk about motorbikes by John Green. John was at uni when he purchased his first bike in 1971, a Honda 350 road bike, his basic transport for four years.
John retired from school teaching and over the years has had eight or nine different bikes. Currently he has a 650 Suzuki and a BMW 1200.
In 2008 he joined the Ulysses Motorcycle club, a club formed for older riders, 50 plus with 140 branches in Australia, 29,000 members and 40 plus junior members, A local branch formed in 2010 with branches in Forster and Gloucester.
They raise funds for charities through rides like "Bikes Through the Bar" at the Old Bar Tavern, "Dice Run and the Christmas charity ride which supports Hope in a Suitcase charity.
They also participate in club rides covering 300 to 400 kilometres a day raising funds for UCARF, the Ulysses Club Arthritis Fund, and local rides each Wednesday or Sunday of 100 to 300km.
John and seven others participated in the Black Dog rides in 2011 and 2013, a fundraiser for suicide prevention, over three weeks finishing in Alice Springs. He has also gone on a 10 day ride into Queensland during the drought.
John has been riding for 51 years, with no accidents, and has many memories of these rides, including attending Ulysses AGM meetings with more than 740 members from all over Australia. The last was held in Lismore, the next year in Mandura, Western Australia, with branches vying for the right to host the event over a week which includes official dinners, displays and rides. Members had many questions for John.
John was introduced by Jack May and thanked by Bob Beardmore. After the meeting members members adjourned to the carpark to inspect John's bike, followed by more questions.
Our activities over the past months have included a visit and barbecue lunch in the garden of Tony and Connie Gates'. The garden has been so lovingly nurtured by Connie, three days per week, well planned and developed over many years.
Members, wives and partners next traveled to Kew Hotel for lunch, which was well attended and enjoyed. Past member Bruce Pearson and his wife Cathy were able to join us from their holiday in Forster.
New members would be most welcome to join with us, to hear from interesting speakers and a variety of activities for fun and fellowship, and experience what Probus can offer men in retirement. Wives and partners are invited to all activities, including ten pin bowling on Tuesday, August 29 at Taree at 10am.
