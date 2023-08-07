Burrell Creek Markets coming up

The next Burrell Creek Hall Market is on Sunday, August 13, 9am to 12.30pm.
For sale is great locally made produce, with new stall holders offering terrific fift ideas.
Mydie's Kitchen will be open with her famous bacon and egg rolls. Tea and coffee available.
Spaces still available for stallholders. Inside spots from $11. Outside spots from $5. Car Boot sale opportunities.
Bookk with Mydie Keegan on 0425 246 916 to reserve your space.
