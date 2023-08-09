Council projects in the pipeline
MidCoast Council advises that Old Bar Road, between Saltwater Road and Old Bar, is scheduled for rehabilitation work in 2023-24, subject to funding. This is great news for locals and visitors.
The section of Waterman Street, Old Bar between Bryan Street and Belford Street is being funded through a $6.6m program. The project is currently in design phase with works to be scheduled into the works program once the design is complete.
There will be a new roundabout built on Forest Lane with the new development.
The two segments of Manning Point Road adjoining Scotts Creek Bridge and parts of the last two kilometres into Manning Point are candidates for rehabilitation work in 2023-24, subject to funding.
Council staff have met with the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall committee to discuss various issues with the building as it is in need of some expensive work. Both Mitchells Island Hall and Oxley Island Hall received support through the Community Halls Upgrade Program in recognition of their role as important meeting points during emergencies.
Council's waste services team will work with event organisers to ensure an appropriate waste management plan is in place for the markets.
RSL sub-Branch meeting
Next Thursday, August 17 at 6.45pm will see the next meeting of the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch. Members are encouraged to attend and support the president and executive. Planning for Remembrance Day is now underway and there may be some necessary changes this year.
Fleet Air Arm Association Reunion and Commemoration
You are invited to join in for three days of activities to culminate with the commemoration of Vietnam Veterans Day hosted by the Old Bar Public School. This will take place from Wednesday, August 16 to Friday, August 18. Various events are scheduled with Club Old Bar as the host but also the Village Care will feature.
On Friday, August 18 at 12.45pm the Vietnam Veterans' Day parade will be held in the skate park, before proceeding to Old Bar Public School.
Contact organiser, John Macartney, on 6557 4165 or 0427 787 296, or email hfvemu67@gmail.com for more information.
Craft@Old Bar
Term three is off to a varied and interesting start. The first two workshops have included an adorable mouse pin cushion and creating patterns in fabric with rusty items. On Wednesday, August 16 the workshop will be a scissor holder. Want to know more? Further information available, phone 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005.
