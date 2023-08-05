The Pirates could be without second rower Isaac Worboys and five-eighth Kurt Lewis for the remainder of the season. Worboys was carried from the field after injuring his knee midway through the first half and there are fears his 2023 campaign is over. Lewis was sent off by referee Ricky Macfarlane just before halftime and faces a dissent charge. Given his record at the judiciary, Lewis could face a long stint on the sideline.