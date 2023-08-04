Manning River Times
Home/News
Council

Repairs and improvements have been undertaken on made 23 council owned and 32 community owned halls

Updated August 4 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kimbriki School of Arts is one of the many MidCoast Council managed halls which has been renovated. Picture supplied.
Kimbriki School of Arts is one of the many MidCoast Council managed halls which has been renovated. Picture supplied.

An improvement program to upgrade community halls on the Mid Coast is now complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.