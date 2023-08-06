Members of the community are invited to take a deep dive and examine what's hiding just below the surface of two of the Great Lakes' famous water ways.
To celebrate National Science Week a Marine Discovery Event, Boom or Bust? A dive into the unique sponge fauna of Wallis and Smiths Lakes, will be held at the Pacific Palms Recreation Club on Thursday, August 17 from 6.30pm.
Home to diverse wildlife including unique sponge fauna, the lakes are beautiful and important part of the Mid-Coast ecological system.
The event will be facilitated by University of Wollongong professor or marine biology, Andy Davis who will provide insights into research of the unique sponges that are new to science, and will outline findings of a 20-year study (2002 to 2022).
"Long-term data sets like this are extremely rare and are valuable in understanding the sponges and how they respond to environmental change over time," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"We are able to apply these and other research findings to assist in planning management actions for MidCoast water catchments, which will to help protect our water quality."
Come along to find out more about these special sponges and the importance of conserving their home, he said.
A light dinner will be provided on the evening.
The event is free, however bookings are essential: https://bit.ly/3Y73KSS
The project is supported by the NSW Government through Local Land Services and is hosted in partnership with MidCoast Council.
This event flags the start of Stage Two of the Southern Estuaries Coastal Management Program.
To learn more and stay up to date on the Coastal Management Program, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/oursouthernestuaries
