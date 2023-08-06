Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

To celebrate National Science Week, come along to a Marine Discovery Event at Pacific Palms.

August 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sponges.
Sponges.

Members of the community are invited to take a deep dive and examine what's hiding just below the surface of two of the Great Lakes' famous water ways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.