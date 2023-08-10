The zone is determined to increase the number of clubs in the ZPL and wants representation from the Manning/Great Lakes. This was the case with the former Football Mid North Coast Premier League that ran from 2000 to 2019 before giving way to the CPL. At various times Taree Wildcats, Old Bar, Lansdowne, Wingham, Pacific Palms, Tuncurry-Forster and Wallis Lake were in the FMNC premier league. Taree and Tuncurry-Forster were foundation clubs.