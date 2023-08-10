FOOTBALL Mid North Coast may have to change the format of the Southern League men's competition next year to counter a lack of match officials.
This could include playing matches on Friday evenings or even on Sunday mornings.
A total of 12 clubs play in the league with 11 from the Manning and Great Lakes area along with Gloucester.
"We'll go to the clubs and get their opinion, but we're just stretched so thin with referees numbers,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said.
The draw for the Southern League usually sees four clubs playing at the one venue - for example last Saturday Tuncurry Gold played Old Bar at Pacific Palm at 1.15pm followed by the Palms and Wallamba 3pm.
Mr Fletcher believes clubs should be looking at fielding two teams and moving into the Zone Premier League (ZPL). This currently involves five clubs from the Macleay and Hastings and was reintroduced by the zone this year following the collapse of the Coastal Premier League (CPL), a competition involving clubs from Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football.
The zone is determined to increase the number of clubs in the ZPL and wants representation from the Manning/Great Lakes. This was the case with the former Football Mid North Coast Premier League that ran from 2000 to 2019 before giving way to the CPL. At various times Taree Wildcats, Old Bar, Lansdowne, Wingham, Pacific Palms, Tuncurry-Forster and Wallis Lake were in the FMNC premier league. Taree and Tuncurry-Forster were foundation clubs.
RELATED: Saffron prepares for All Schools
"There are two advantages to playing in the ZPL, it takes the pressure of referee numbers and it's a better standard of competition,'' Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher said the zone isn't in favour of opening the ZPL to one grade clubs.
He hasn't yet spoken to Taree Wildcats about nominating for the ZPL. The Wildcats were involved in the CPL, but dropped back to the Southern League this year and didn't nominate for the zone league.
"Taree is an integral part of our competition and one of our founding clubs. We talk about the old days and how good it was and how competitive it was, now we have to rebuild,'' Mr Fletcher said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.