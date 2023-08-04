Manning River Times
East Coast Region Volunteer of the Year Chris Hollis the special guest today On The Bench

August 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Chris Hollis talks junior footy today On The Bench
THE NSW Rugby League East Coast Region Volunteer of the Year, Chris Hollis, is this week's On The Bench guest.

