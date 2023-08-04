Chris Hollis talks junior footy today On The Bench

THE NSW Rugby League East Coast Region Volunteer of the Year, Chris Hollis, is this week's On The Bench guest.
Chris has been involved with Taree Red Rovers Junior Rugby League Club for most of his life and this has been recognised by the NSW Rugby League. He explains how the game at junior level is faring here, saying that in terms of player numbers, Red Rovers is having one of the best seasons.
This week's Group Three round is also analysed while some of the items to be auctioned at next Saturday's Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup day at the Jack Neal Oval will also be on display. The Manning Hotel player of the round is also announced.
On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree, appears on the Manning River Times Facebook page from the usual time of 4pm today.
