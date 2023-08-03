NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) volunteers will be conducting hazard reduction burns today and tomorrow in the Mid Coast Rural Fire District subject to weather conditions.
NSW RFS Mid Coast district manager, Inspector Ugo Tolone said crews would undertake controlled burns in the vicinity of:-
"These hazard reduction operations are expected to finish in the late afternoon/evening on each day," Inspector Tolone said.
"NSW RFS crews are carrying out these important controlled burns in preparation for the upcoming Bush Fire Danger Period.
"Hazard reduction is a vital element in helping to reduce the intensity of bush fires.
"These controlled burns will help protect properties and assets in the vicinity of the above locations and help firefighters to control any future bush fires.
"It is an important part of our local Bush Fire Risk Management Plan and there will be further controlled burns in the Mid Coast Rural Fire District in the near future."
Inspector Tolone said the success of hazard reduction burns depended largely on the weather and that favourable conditions are forecast for this week.
"Each year there is only a small window of opportunity where weather conditions are conducive to completing controlled burns," Inspector Tolone said.
"For a hazard reduction burn to be successful we require the right wind and temperature conditions and for ground fuels to be sufficiently dry."
Inspector Tolone advises local residents to take appropriate precautions during the hazard reduction operation.
"This includes keeping doors and windows closed, removing washing from clothes lines and making sure pets are kept in a protected area.
"Motorists in the area should slow down and take extra care if driving through smoke, keep windows up and turn their headlights on."
