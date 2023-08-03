Manning River Times
The burns will take place in Invergordon and Bulahdelah

Updated August 4 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:49am
A burn will take place this morning from 11.30am in Markwell Road, Bulahdelah. Picture Shutterstock.
NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) volunteers will be conducting hazard reduction burns today and tomorrow in the Mid Coast Rural Fire District subject to weather conditions.

