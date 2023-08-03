Sweet dreams are made of these

Last weekend I baked - the first time in around 10 years. I "cook" but I haven't "baked" - as in cakes - for around 10 years. One reason is that I am coeliac but the main reason is I would be mostly baking for myself, and where's the fun in that.
But I have grandchildren now and if I am to share baking with them, I'm going to have to hone my skills cooking gluten-free.
I learnt baking in my maternal grandmother's kitchen and there were no mixmasters in those days. Creaming butter and sugar with a wooden spoon was how it was done. And how she ever mastered getting the combustion stove at the right temperature was beyond me. Even today, unpractised as I am using our fan-forced oven for cooking cakes, it was trial and error - a quick upping of the temperature to get the finished product golden.
In hindsight I over thought it. It took me weeks to compile the ingredients which are all available at the supermarket - almond meal, fine polenta, shaved coconut, vanilla paste, GF icing sugar and baking powder. The result was a dozen lemon coconut polenta cakes with lemon icing. My other anxiety, that having cooked said GF delights I would be compelled to eat them all, was pretty much on the money too - though I did share a few (four at tops).
Happy baking and have a great weekend.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.