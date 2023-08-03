Sweet dreams are made of these

I learnt baking in my maternal grandmother's kitchen and there were no mixmasters in those days. Creaming butter and sugar with a wooden spoon was how it was done. And how she ever mastered getting the combustion stove at the right temperature was beyond me. Even today, unpractised as I am using our fan-forced oven for cooking cakes, it was trial and error - a quick upping of the temperature to get the finished product golden.