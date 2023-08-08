Councillors selected to attend Local Government Conference

MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, along with councillors Katheryn Stinson, Peter Howard and Troy Fowler have been nominated voting delegates at this year's NSW Local Government (LGNNSW) conference
Also joining delegates at the November conference will be councillors Jeremy Miller, Peter Epov and Kathryn Bell
The number of eligible voting delegates is based on a local government area's population.
Councillors will travel to Sydney for the three-day conference from Sunday, November 12 to Tuesday, November 14, which is being held at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse, Rosehill.
The LGNSW conference is an annual policy-making event for NSW general-purpose councils.
The event brings local councillors together to share ideas and debate issues that shape the way councils are governed.
While registration fees for the conference have not been announced, based on previous years costs would be approximately $1100 for each participant for 'early bird' registration, while two nights accommodation would come in at roughly $500 each.
Travel costs and other incidentals would be additional to these amounts.
The cost of this conference has been included in the 2023-24 budget.
Councillors were unanimous in the appointment of delegates when the matter was discussed at the July ordinary meeting.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.