The three-day conference will be held in mid-November in Sydney

By Jeanene Duncan
August 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Councillors selected to attend Local Government Conference
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, along with councillors Katheryn Stinson, Peter Howard and Troy Fowler have been nominated voting delegates at this year's NSW Local Government (LGNNSW) conference

