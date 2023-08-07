Is your child interested in gardening and the environment?
A new Junior Landcare group is starting in Wingham and all primary-aged children are welcome.
Manning Junior Landcare will meet once a month on Saturday mornings from 9-11am during school term. You can go to one event, pick or choose, or go to them all.
Annual membership is $5, with each monthly session costing a gold coin donation.
The first event kicks off at the Old Courthouse Community Gardens at the Old Courthouse in Wingham, Manning Junior Landcare's home base, on August 12 with registration, seed bombs, and plant identification.
Meet again at the Old Courthouse Community Gardens on September 9 for a scarecrow building competition and gardening.
October 14 meet at Harrington Beach for a Migratory Bird Safari with beach warden Silas Darnell.
November 11 is back at the Community Gardens for a walk through Wingham Brush Reserve and tree identification. Participants will plant a native seed to take home.
An end of year celebration will take place on December 9 at the Community Gardens. Participants will be potting up plants as gifts.
For every session, children must be accompanied and supervised by a responsible adult. Children must wear enclosed shoes and a hat, and bring fruit and a water bottle.
Contact Lyn on 0427 530 681 or email lyn.manninglandcare@gmail.com for more information.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
