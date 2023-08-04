Young man on Biripi country awarded First Nations scholarship

Kurtis (no surname given), a young man living on Biripi country, is one of three First Nations Scholarship recipients awarded by Enterprise and Training Company (ETC).
Kurtis has been traversing his schooling career through displacement from the Black Summer bushfires and floods that have hit the region.
He is working towards becoming a school teacher, currently completing a school based traineeship at Wauchope Public School, and planning to enrol into a Bachelor of Education once completed.
"Using this scholarship, I will be able to purchase a laptop of my own, and the required text books for school and TAFE to allow me to continue and complete my studies," said Kurtis.
There is a shortage of teachers in Australia, even more so of First Nations teachers, and Kurtis is passionate about bringing Indigenous representation into our schools.
Earlier this year, ETC announced that it would be running the scholarship program for First Nations people that are striving to make a difference in their communities and pursue further education or training.
The three successful applicants would receive $2500 in funding that would cover things like tuition fees, course materials, and travel expenses related to their education needs.
"We understand that financial barriers can often hinder access to education and training for our First Nations peoples," added ETC's Indigenous services manager Ceharnie Martin.
"Our Scholarships Program aims to alleviate these barriers and provide much-needed support to Indigenous Australians who are striving for educational success and economic empowerment."
