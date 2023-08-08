Six community organisations in the Mid Coast local government area have been announced as winners in Essential Energy's 2023 Community Choices program.
Organisations nominate themselves to be in the running for grants, with the winners decided by the voting public.
Manning Valley Pipes and Drums received the most votes in the zone, winning $5000, followed by Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club $3500, and Marlee Hall and Progress Association $2750.
Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club also received $2750 for being voted third in another zone.
Hannam Vale Hall Society and the Lower Manning Resilience Group (Manning Point, Mitchells Island and Oxley Island) were voted the winners in the Small Communities categories in the two zones, receiving $1250 each.
Essential Energy runs the Community Choices Program each year, providing $250,000 in funding across 95 per cent of NSW, and parts of southern Queensland, with the community deciding which groups receive the funding
The total funding is shared between eligible groups across 20 zones throughout their network footprint. This meant $5000 being available to groups with the most votes in their region, then the amounts for second and third place also increased to $3500 and $2750 respectively.
Groups from small communities with populations less than 10,000 were also again able to nominate and get their community voting to help them access $1250 funding for the group with the most votes.
