Mid Coast winners of Essential Energy's 2023 Community Choices funding

August 8 2023 - 10:00am
Manning Valley Pipes and Drums received the most votes in the Manning/Great Lakes zone. Picture Scott Calvin
Six community organisations in the Mid Coast local government area have been announced as winners in Essential Energy's 2023 Community Choices program.

