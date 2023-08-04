The weather has been quite good for all types of fishing over the past week.
Outside snapper are still being caught on the northern grounds as well as flathead, trag and pearl perch.
Kingfish and leather jackets are been boated from the wider grounds.
Tailor are scarce at the present time from the beaches and headlands. It may be that we will not see any tailor until the Christmas choppers arrive. Good catches of bream have been made from Harrington beach. Worms, pippies and mullet strips have all taken fish.
In the estuary luderick are still biting well. Green weed is the bait to use. The bream are moving up river as have the flathead.
No reports of mulloway have come in.
For the Hastings region on the beaches, Lighthouse Beach has produced reasonable numbers of tailor as well as some nice sized bream.
At North Shore Beach a few bream, whiting, school mulloway and tailor were caught on beach worms.
