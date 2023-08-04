Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ratz struggling for injuries for clash against Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Watson from Manning Ratz offloads in traffic in the second round clash against Gloucester. The two top sides meet again tomorrow.
Natalie Watson from Manning Ratz offloads in traffic in the second round clash against Gloucester. The two top sides meet again tomorrow.

FRIENDLY fire in last weekend's Lower North Coast Rugby Union match against Wallamba will leave Manning Ratz short-staffed for Saturday's game against Old Bar at Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.