FRIENDLY fire in last weekend's Lower North Coast Rugby Union match against Wallamba will leave Manning Ratz short-staffed for Saturday's game against Old Bar at Old Bar.
"We have a fair few out,'' Ratz captain-coach Dave Rees said.
Rees was one of the casualties after sustaining a head cut. Daniel Thorpe, Steve Rees and Josh Rees will also sit out a compulsory week after copping head knocks against the Bulls. Brodie Howard misses one at least more match while he recovers from an ankle injury.
"We had a heap of head clashes last week, they were all self-inflicted, with our players colliding with each other,'' Rees said.
"We have a few other boys away with work commitments as well.''
The Ratz have lost three of their last four games but can't be beaten for second place.
Old Bar remains an outside chance of forcing their way into the four, but would need to win the last two games and hope results to go their way. The Clams and Wallamba are battling it out for fourth.
The Clams beat the Ratz in the second round encounter in the first win over their old rivals in a decade.
"Old Bar will be desperate,'' Rees said.
"But we'll have our best side for the major semi against Wauchope at Wauchope and I reckon we'll give the comp a big shake. If we drop a game or two over the next two weeks, then I'm not really worried about it.''
The two top women's sides, Ratz and Gloucester will clash in the early game at Old Bar.
They've met twice this season for a win apiece.
"This should be a real good game. It always is, they're the best two teams in the comp. There's those two and air between the rest,'' Rees said.
"Our girls are a lot more physical, play a lot more through the centre with power running, while Gloucester are quicker and have some explosive outside backs.''
Either the Ratz or Cockies will finish minor premier, but there's no home ground advantage, as all matches in the finals series are played at the one venue. Week one will be at Wauchope.
Wallamba will host Forster Dolphins in the other game tomorrow with Wauchope having the bye.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
