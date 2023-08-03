TWO Group Three Rugby League players sent off in the Wingham/Macleay Valley match at Wingham on Sunday, July 30 will have to wait another week before appearing before the judiciary.
The hearing was originally set down for Wednesday night, however, it has been postponed, awaiting further video evidence. It is understood the hearing will go ahead on a night to be determined next week.
Neither Kleindienst or Cowan can play before they appear before the judiciary.
Wingham will play Port Macquarie while Macleay Valley tackles Forster-Tuncurry this weekend.
