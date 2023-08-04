Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning is helping Indigenous children in the Manning to foster a love of reading.
The club is currently running a program supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a worldwide free book gifting program.
High-quality books are mailed to children between just born to five years old. These books are assisting children and their families to enjoy and engage in the joy of sharing stories, using books and loving to learn.
Local Indigenous children who are attending the Connected Beginnings program in Taree may be referred to the Rotary Club for inclusion on the program.
Research has shown that 15 minutes a day of reading with a child is enough to help build vocabulary, literacy and developmental skills needed to start school. Another benefit is the positive relationship building with family because of the time spent reading and discussing the books.
Lyn Brettle, deputy principal and coordinator of the Connected Beginnings program, reports the positive impact the program is having on the children receiving a monthly book. She runs training for the parents to utilise the books by reading, discussing pictures and interacting with the children.
Comments from the parents include: "my son loves getting his book each month. He is so excited", "I love reading the books to my little girl, she really likes the ones about animals", "the books are great, they are perfect for my daughter as they send out the books for the age of the child", "I sit every day and read books with my children".
The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning is looking for additional sponsors for the program. The cost is $9 a month, or $108 per year, for one child to receive a book every month. There are other options available.
"For the children it is so much more than just the book, it's the excitement that someone believes in them enough to support their potential future," a Rotary spokesperson said.
"Local individuals and businesses may like to consider supporting this program too."
You can donate at www.unitedwayaus.com.au/event/dpil-taree/home. All money donated via this link goes towards the program in Taree.
Gifts of over $2 are tax deductible and receipts are forwarded as soon as funds are transferred.
To learn more about the Imagination Library go to imaginationlibrary.com/au.
