Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning supports the Dolly Parton Imagination Library

August 4 2023 - 2:00pm
Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning raised additional funds for the Dolly Parton Imagination library at a recent barbecue. Picture supplied
Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning is helping Indigenous children in the Manning to foster a love of reading.

