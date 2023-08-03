Free training programs and crisis support services are now available for individuals, community groups and businesses.
Lifeline wants to work with local communities so their programs reach and make a difference to as many people as possible.
Lifeline recognises that every community is different. The best way to deliver quality services to the local community is to work in a way that best works for them.
No Bookings required. Everyone is invited to drop-in to:
"We are committed to providing quality services that help people live better lives," said MidCoast Council manager libraries and community services, Alex Mills.
This program is part of Lifeline's Recovery and Resilience Project. It is being delivered across the MidCoast Council area until January 2024.
For more information, please visit Meet the Lifeline Community Advocates - Taree and Gloucester - MidCoast Libraries (nsw.gov.au)
Lifeline's mission is to support people who may be experiencing difficulty. It connects them to accessible crisis support, counselling, education, capacity building and support services.
Lifeline provides 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.
Anyone who is feeling overwhelmed, having difficulty coping or staying safe can reach out to Lifeline.
Trained Lifeline crisis supporters are available 24 hours each day via phone call, text or online chat.
The service is free and confidential.
For more information, please visit Lifeline Australia - 13 11 14 - Crisis Support. Suicide Prevention.
