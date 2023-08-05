Ten months after putting in a request to MidCoast Coast for permission to locate a storage facility on community land, and Lions Club of Tea Gardens has its answer.
Last week councillors agreed at the monthly ordinary meeting to provide an area at the rear of the Tea Gardens Works Depot for a six metre by six metre storage facility for the club.
Council also will enter an instrument of tenure with the Lions club on a community rate basis prior to construction of a storage facility.
In September last year the Lions club asked for permission to locate a storage shed at Myall Park, one of two sporting fields in the area.
However, the site, which is heavily constrained by sporting infrastructure, was considered unsuitable.
At the same time council staff could not find a suitable alternative in either Tea Gardens or Hawks Nest.
While council owns or manages an extensive amount of community land in the area, the vast majority is reserved for environmental purposes and is classified either Environmental Conservation or Environmental Management.
Two operational land alternatives were explored; a site at the former Tea Gardens land fill and at the existing MidCoast Council Tea Gardens Works Depot.
The former land fill site was identified SP2 Infrastructure zone under the LEP, which allows for waste and resource management facility activities.
Councillor Katheryn Stinson said she understood the Lions club's frustration about not having enough storage facilities in the area.
"Staff have been working with them along that journey," Cr Stinson said.
"So we have a temporary interim solution. It is wonderful to see a solution."
"This has been a long time coming; we have got somewhere that the crew at Tea Gardens Lions Club will have somewhere to now store their gear "
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
