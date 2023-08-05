Manning River Times
Area at the rear of the Tea Gardens Works Depot will be set aside to site a 6 x 6 metre storage facility.

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 5 2023 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council has found a suitable site for Tea Gardens Lions Club to locate a storage shed. Picture supplied.
Ten months after putting in a request to MidCoast Coast for permission to locate a storage facility on community land, and Lions Club of Tea Gardens has its answer.

