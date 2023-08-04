Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne Valley news

By Margaret Haddon
August 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early fire season warning and daily danger ratings
Early fire season warning and daily danger ratings

A message from NSW Rural Fire Service - Mid Coast District

As the weather warms up and we head towards the Bush Fire Danger Period (not quite yet for Mid Coast) the Bureau of Meteorology has started to release the daily Fire Danger Ratings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.