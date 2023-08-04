Early fire season warning and daily danger ratings

As the weather warms up and we head towards the Bush Fire Danger Period (not quite yet for Mid Coast) the Bureau of Meteorology has started to release the daily Fire Danger Ratings.
The Bush Fire Danger Ratings give you an indication of the consequences of a fire if one were to start. On days of increased fire danger, there may be a Total Fire Ban.
Fire danger ratings and total fire bans are determined each afternoon for the following day and are available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fdr-and-tobans
Coopernook 1 Rural Fire Brigade has thanked thank Lansdowne 1 and Lake Innes 6 for their support and efforts when they attended Coopernook Forest where someone had lit up a log dump in the forest.
Also, after the log dump fire they could see a red glow in the distance towards the Moto area to which they come across a grass paddock alight. A busy time for the teams.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club pairs bowls will be played on Saturday, September 9.
Names must be in on the list at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club by September 1. You do not need to be a bowler to play.
It is a fun day and the draw for partners and as much as possible will place inexperienced bowlers with a bowler to even up the sides.
Go along to the Upper Lansdowne social catchup and produce swap on the last Sunday of each month except December.
Take along your excess home grown or home-made produce to sell or swap or go along to buy fresh local produce. The hall is open on the last Sunday of each month (except December) from 10am till midday.
Tea, coffee and cake are available from the hall committee for a donation. Go along and catch up with neighbours and friends.
Flying Fox Mobile Preschool operates at Lansdowne Public School each Wednesday during school terms.
They operate within the school grounds and use the school facilities and outdoor areas. Children join the school students for unique events during the term and have some outdoor play time with the school students at times.
To enquire call Wingham District Preschool on 6553 4884 or Flying Fox Mobile Preschool on 0428 534 884. You will be able to discuss enrolment and can arrange to receive an information pack. They currently offer children two free preschool days per week due to government funding.
The Lansdowne Community Hall will be holding their annual 'Café for A Day' coming up in September. More news about it next week.
The raffle that was held at the Lansdowne Community Hall Market last Saturday made an amazing $608.40.
The raffle and the fundraising stall were organised by Val Archer and run for the Cancer Council. Val would like to thank those who donated prizes and goodies to sell and those who helped on the stall. Special thanks to the hall managers for their support.
