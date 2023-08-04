IN theory, it all looks fairly straight forward for Taree City going into this weekend's round of Group Three Rugby League.
The fifth placed Bulls meet Wauchope, currently last on the ladder at Wauchope on Saturday. A win here would be a significant step towards Taree gaining a finals berth, particularly if Wingham succumbs to Port Sharks at Port Macquarie.
A Taree win and Wingham loss would give the Bulls a three point buffer with two games remaining.
However, Taree City president Nigel Wallis said it's not that straight forward as he surveyed the side's lengthy list of injured players. The team was to be finalised last night after a number of players went through fitness tests. However, a decision could be further delayed.
Prop Josh Northam is causing the most concern. A calf injury saw him replaced early in the game against Old Bar last week and he was in obvious discomfort at fulltime.
"Josh was at training on Tuesday night, but he didn't train,'' Wallis said.
Co-prop Matt Taupe has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury sustained in the All Stars encounter last month. He's edging closer to a return, but may not be right for Saturday and Wallis assured he won't return unless he's 100 per cent.
Utility back Dylan Towers is unlikely to play as he recovers from a calf injury. Inter-change player Blair Hamilton and centre Ash Hazard were both to undergo fitness tests last night.
Utility player Charlie Dignam is a definite scratching tomorrow.
The Blues have only won one game this season, but are usually tough at home.
"This is not going to be an easy task,'' Wallis said.
The Bulls were on a high after upsetting Port City on July 9. However, since then they were lucky to escape with a draw against Forster-Tuncurry before being thumped last week by Old Bar.
Better news is that halfback and captain-coach Christian Hazard is back this week after missing the last two games following surgery on his lip.
Hazard will have to undergo knee surgery at the end of the year.
"But we knew that was coming,'' Wallis said.
"It's good to have him back this week.''
Hooker Toby De Stefano has escaped any further censure after being placed on report following the Old Bar game.
The Blues have three games to avoid the wooden spoon. Forster-Tuncurry leads Wauchope by one point with three games remaining, however, the Blues have been much more competitive in all matches this year than the Hawks.
Wauchope and Forster are due to meet in the final competition game at Wauchope.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
