What is the role of a buyer's agent in Australia?

This is branded content.

If you are ever stumped for conversation with an Aussie just mention the phrase 'property market' then sit back, relax and let them do the talking. Owning property is still very much the Australian Dream and remains a constant topic of interest from around the water cooler to the pub, yet buying a new home can be a daunting process - especially for those who have had very little exposure to the property market.

If you are unsure how to start your own property journey consider engaging the services of a Buyer's Agent. These professionals are experts in the property game whose sole purpose is to work for the buyer - and some of the hardest working and most experienced in Australia are your Sydney and Melbourne buyer's agents.

What is the difference between a Buyer's Agent and a Real Estate Agent?

It is likely you have heard of a Real Estate Agent - someone who works for a single agency whose goal is to get the seller/vendor of a property the best possible price - but a Buyer's Agent (also known as a Buyer's Advocate) is a less commonly known profession.



A Buyer's Agent is a licensed professional whose role is to work with a buyer's best interests at heart. They will search for a property, evaluate its value and even negotiate on the end purchase price, all on behalf of the buyer.

Key roles and responsibilities of a Buyer's Agent

The role of an Australian Buyer's Agent varies and can be catered to suit the changing needs of their clients. Broadly, they can take on the following roles and responsibilities:

Share their knowledge of the local market

A good Buyer's Agent will be very familiar with their local area. They can provide expertise on desirable pockets within their locale, talk about areas in demand, have an understanding on upcoming developments which may impact local housing prices and even offer advice on neighbourly suburbs that may offer you better value for your money.

Scour your target location for properties that suit your needs

In your first meeting with a Buyer's Agent, you are likely to have a lengthy discussion on what you are looking for in your ideal property which may include location in relation to amenities or schools, the required number of bedrooms and bathrooms and even minor 'must-haves' like a sizable backyard or an ensuite and walk-in-robe combination.

Once your criteria has been determined, a Buyer's Agent can begin the hunt for your dream home from properties currently listed on the market. Buyer's Agents will also have a network of contacts within the real estate industry who can help them gain access to off-the-market opportunities that other buyers may not have access to.



This is one of the key advantages of having a Buyer's Agent - when the Australian property market is hot, homes can sell quickly and having one foot in the door could be the difference between securing or not securing your dream home.

Create a shortlist of properties worth your review

Rather than wasting an entire afternoon heading to open home after open home, a Buyer's Agent will create a shortlist of appropriate properties, rule out any that do not suit your needs and ensure any other requirements such as a pest inspection or strata report are finalised for you.



They may also arrange one-on-one viewings which is especially helpful for those who are purchasing property in a different state and attending open homes across multiple weekends is not an option.

Help secure additional services

With their hefty network of contacts, a Buyer's Agent can help connect you with providers for home loans, insurance, and utilities as well as conveyancers or lawyers if their services are required.

Assist in negotiating the best possible price for the buyer

A Buyer's Agent has a wealth of experience when it comes to negotiating and they will aim to secure you the best possible price for your property. Their expertise is second to none and is often well worth the cost of their services which can be set as either a fixed rate, a retainer or a percentage of the total purchase price which can range anywhere from 1.5-3.5% (depending on the services you utilise).

Is a Buyer's Agent right for me?

If you are unsure of the best path to take when starting your property journey, engaging the services of a Buyer's Agent could be useful. A Buyer's Agent is available to anyone but can be particularly helpful to those who are looking to purchase in an unfamiliar area or for those who live interstate where distance is an issue.

