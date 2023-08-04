RUBEN Sipaea Saifoloi gets his chance to cement a place in the Old Bar starting 13 in tomorrow's headline Group Three Rugby League match against second placed Port City at Old Bar.
A gain for the Pirates this year, Sipaea Saifoloi was among Old Bar's best in the big win over Taree City last weekend. The likely season-ending knee injury sustained by Will Clarke against the Bulls opens the way for Sipaea Saifoloi to become a regular member of the run-on side. He has played the majority of games from the bench this year. Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys is confident Sipaea Saifoloi will be able to handle the extra workload that will be required in Clarke's absence.
Old Bar go into the game on top of the ladder with a four point buffer over the Breakers.
A win on Saturday will clinch the minor premiership for the Pirates and secure a home major semi-final on Sunday, September 3.
The Pirates comfortably have the best points differential in the competition and even if they dropped two of the last three games, they'd still be a strong chance of claiming the minor title.
Worboys said he'd prefer to put the issue beyond doubt by beating the Breakers.
Old Bar plays Forster-Tuncurry next round and finish the season-proper with Macleay at Old Bar.
"A win would seal up the minor premiership, but this will be a best test,'' Worboys said.
The Breakers beat Old Bar in last season's grand final and that's the last time the teams met at Old Bar. Old Bar won the first round clash at Port Macquarie, although Worboys concedes the Breakers were without a number of key players that day.
"We're ticking along nicely other than the hiccup against Macleay and in hindsight, Macleay's a really good footy team,'' Worboys said.
"All we can do is keep winning and hopefully keep everyone injury-free as we get towards the business end of the season.''
We're expecting a physical challenge on Saturday, we're looking forward to i- Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys
Worboys said the Pirates know what the Breakers can throw at them.
"They have strike all across the park, no matter who they throw in there. We're expecting a physical challenge on Saturday, we're looking forward to it,'' he said.
Worboys missed the game against Taree after copping a head knock the previous week. However, he said that was more precautionary and he will resume at halfback.
The Breakers go into the match on the back of some indifferent second round form, after losing to Taree City and then Macleay Valley before thrashing Forster-Tuncurry last match.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
