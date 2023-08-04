A gain for the Pirates this year, Sipaea Saifoloi was among Old Bar's best in the big win over Taree City last weekend. The likely season-ending knee injury sustained by Will Clarke against the Bulls opens the way for Sipaea Saifoloi to become a regular member of the run-on side. He has played the majority of games from the bench this year. Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys is confident Sipaea Saifoloi will be able to handle the extra workload that will be required in Clarke's absence.