Manning River Times
Injury gives Ruben a chance

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 4 2023 - 10:00am
Ruben Sipaea Saifoloi will start for Old Bar Pirates in the clash of the round against Port City at Old Bar tomorrow.
RUBEN Sipaea Saifoloi gets his chance to cement a place in the Old Bar starting 13 in tomorrow's headline Group Three Rugby League match against second placed Port City at Old Bar.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

