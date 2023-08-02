OLD Bar Pirates are resigned be being without hard working forward Will Clarke for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.
Clarke was assisted from the field after injuring his knee early in the 52-10 win over Taree City last weekend. While he is still to receive the final results from an MRI, it appears Clarke has damaged his medial collateral ligament (MCL).
"It might be a grade 3 and it that's the case it's season-ending,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
"At this stage we're planning for the rest of the season without him.''
Worboys said Clarke has been outstanding for the Pirates and has been one of the form forwards in the competition.
"He's led from the front,'' Worboys said.
"He plays big minutes, and that also impacts the interchange. But this provides an opportunity for some of the other boys to stand-up.''
Clarke's place in the starting 13 for Saturday's game of the round against Port City will go to Ruben Sipaea Saitoloi, who produced his best game of the season last week.
Utility back Zac Butler limped off after tweaking hamstring against Taree. He will miss the game against the Breakers.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
