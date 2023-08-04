Manning River Times
Nathan Ross confirms he's out for the remainder of the Group 3 Rugby League season

By Mick McDonald
August 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Nathan Ross has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
A KNEE injury will sideline Wingham fullback Nathan Ross for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.

