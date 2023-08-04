A KNEE injury will sideline Wingham fullback Nathan Ross for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.
There were hopes the former Newcastle Knight would be right to return as Wingham struggle to secure a final five berth. But it won't happen.
"Rossie's back running but he can't change direction. We won't see him again,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
The Tigers are preparing for a must win game against Port Sharks on Sunday at Port Macquarie. Wingham sits in sixth spot, one shy of Taree City. However, Collins is struggling to name a side due to injuries
Collins remains sidelined with a broken hand. He fears his side's capitulation late in the second half against Macleay will prove costly. Wingham led 22-10 with 17 minutes remaining but lost 28-22.
"Our defence in the last seven minutes was absolutely appalling,'' Collins said.
"We're going to have to win the last three games if we're going to make the five.''
