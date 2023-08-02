Work continues on Wingham Road

Work is continuing on several large road reconstruction projects on Wingham Road.
So that there is as little disruption as possible to traffic and motorists most work being undertaken is happening at night.
There has also been more work happening away from the main section on Youngs Road.
MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services Robert Scott said work was progressing nicely.
"Activities being undertaken over the next couple of weeks include gravel shoulder widening, the completion of the bus bay on Youngs Road and some gravel pavement stabilisation," he said.
"In mid to late August more asphalt laying will commence and by the end of the month, weather permitting, the line marking and final tidy up will be done and it will be fully opened to traffic.
Council acknowledges that the speed limits on the road are causing frustrations in the community and will be working with contractors to try and alleviate the issue.
"In the meantime the contractor will be reviewing speed limits on the road at periods of time when no work is occurring," Mr Scott explained.
Council is investing $4.5 million in the Wingham Road and Youngs Road projects.
